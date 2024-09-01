Venice at their feet. Brad Pitt and George Clooney set the Lido red carpet alight for the presentation of ‘Wolfs’the action comedy presented out of competition at the Film Festival, giving fans a real show. Magnetic gaze and irresistible charm, Brad Pitt paraded in a black suit, without a shirt. Getting out of the car with him was his girlfriend Ines de Ramon, a jewelry designer who showed off a long, one-shoulder, straight white dress. The two began dating towards the end of 2022, but have not walked the red carpet together.

Clooney, very elegant in a black tuxedo, was accompanied by his wife Amal, radiant in an ocher-colored dress with a breathtaking neckline. The couple got married in Venice exactly 10 years ago and showed photographers and fans the same harmony as always. Complicity and smiles also between Brad and George. And just like two old friends, they let themselves go with jokes and quips, sending the crowd into raptures.

But the real star of the evening was Clooney, who improvised a show within the show. First he helped a photographer who had tripped, then he greeted the fans in Italian with a cordial “buonasera”, finally he sat among the photographers, joking and chatting like one of them. Also on the star-studded catwalk were the rest of the cast Austin Abrams and Amy Ryan, welcomed to the notes of the film’s soundtrack.