Bollywood actor Salman Khan is in the news these days for his new film Radhe. There is a buzz that the film may be released on the digital platform. Meanwhile, many film exhibitors have appealed to Salman Khas to release his film in theaters.

Exhibitors believe that if Salman Khan releases the film Radhe on the big screen, then the audience will turn to theaters. Exhibitors wrote a letter to Salman Khan saying that the condition of millions of people working in theaters is bad. In such a situation, if you release the film Radhe in theaters, then it is no less than an idi for them.

Dear @BeingSalmanKhan,

Here's a humble appeal by the film exhibition sector. Truly hope #Radhe can offer some much needed relief to theaters & joy to your fans all over the country! We want #RadheOnEid in cinemas! #SupportCinemas #SaveJobs #India #RadheInCinemas

Earlier several reports had reported that Salman Khan sold the film Radhe to the OTT platform for Rs 250 crore. However, Salman has not made any official announcement regarding this news nor has it denied it.

Please tell that Disha Patni is in the lead role with Salman Khan in this film. Apart from this, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda are also part of this film. The film was scheduled to be released on the occasion of Eid 2020, but due to Corona, shooting had to be stopped midway. The film’s new release date has not been announced.