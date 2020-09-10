Movie director and screenwriter Alexander Sokurov stated on the air of the TV channel “360”That the brand new necessities for Oscar nominees don’t apply to cinematography.

In keeping with Sokurov, new research associated to representatives of racial, ethnic and sexual minorities are “an absurd mechanism.”

“That is the stage of sociopolitical insanity,” he stated.

Because the director emphasised, new requirements are related to the emergence of a sure enterprise for the manufacturing of a visible product, the place every part is scheduled.

Earlier, the American Academy of Movement Image Arts has launched quite a lot of guidelines that should adhere to the authors of movies, making use of for the “Oscar” within the nomination “Greatest Image”. In complete, 4 standards got, of which at the least two should be met with out fail.