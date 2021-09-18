Mario Camus, portrayed during an interview in 1993. Carlos Yagüe

The film director Mario Camus died this Saturday at the age of 86 in Santander. With his death, a master of Spanish cinema leaves, a creator who knew – without ever imposing his style, without boasting of authorship – tell stories from the dryness of the north, a sobriety through which he narrated the deepest feelings. Without fuss, probably in communion in his background with the Spanish literature of his contemporaries, an inspiration that for a devourer of books such as Camus was a narrative engine. That drive to disappear after his work actually became his brand. And, at the same time, with his filmography he raised testimony of a place, Spain, throughout different times. In this he coincided with his colleagues at the Madrid Official Film School: Carlos Saura, Basilio Martín Patino, José Luis Borau, and a younger Manuel Gutiérrez Aragón.

Born in the Cantabrian capital in 1935, he studied Law before enrolling in the Official Film School, where he became part of the New Spanish Cinema group, in which in addition to those mentioned were Miguel Picazo, Julio Diamante or Manuel Summers. His first scripts he co-wrote with Saura: The gulfs or Cry for a drunk they opened the door for him to debut himself in the direction with The phonies (1963), which was followed by the first great work of his career, Young Sanchez (1964), a film about boxing, one of his passions, in which he adapted a key writer in his way of making movies: Ignacio Aldecoa. With another story from Aldecoa, With the east wind (1967), suffered a commercial debacle and for that reason ended up directing Raphael in much more commercial titles at the end of the sixties (When you are not there, whatever they say, at sunset), Sara Montiel in That woman, ya Terence Hill in the western The wrath of the wind. And without any complaint, always at the service of the script, doing his job while waiting for better times for his own stories. Those that arrived in the seventies with The legend of the mayor of Zalamea (1973) —using a literary classic as the foundation for his libretto—, and his return to Aldecoa with The birds of Baden-Baden (1975).

It is at the end of that decade when Camus also enters the television series. Sancho Gracia, an actor whom he had directed in a previous series, The truckers, claims you for Curro Jimenez (1977-1978), which revolutionized Spanish television at the time, thanks to the team of directors: the Romero Marchents, Antonio Drove, Camus, Pilar Miró, Fernando Merino and Francisco Rovira Beleta. And so, without leaving the medium, Camus also adapted Benito Pérez Galdós in Fortunata and Jacinta.

“Pretty Milana”

With his return to the cinema, Beehive, his version of the book by Camilo José Cela, won the Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival in 1982. And two years later, The holy innocents It caused an earthquake in the Spanish soul, by telling Miguel Delibes’s novel as a mirror of a caste that still stands today, exercising its power, through other folds in society. That story of chiefs and peasants was awarded to Alfredo Landa and Paco Rabal ex aequo for the best male performance at the 1984 Cannes Film Festival. “Pretty Milana”. Two words that nestle in the Spanish idiosyncrasy. “The success at Cannes was impressive, I am even ashamed to remember it,” the filmmaker recounted decades later.

Mario Camus, with the Goya de Honor, together with Sancho Gracia. JAVIER SORIANO / AFP

Camus accepted many food orders, never losing his point of view. And he continued to fight for an audiovisual with a soul, with notes of a romanticism that also colored his life. If in Old music (1987) used basketball as an excuse to talk about recovering a love, in his exemplary adaptation of the Lorca spirit of Bernarda Alba’s house (1987) and in its television series version of the novel by Arturo Barea The forging of a rebel (1990) delved into the innate moral wounds of this country. Camus never shied away from moral commitment in his work, which even led him to touch on terrorism in Shadows in a battle (1993) and in Greyhound beach (2002). In addition, he made some foray into the theater, as director of the play by Antonio Gala Why are you running, Ulysses? (1975), and wrote short story books such as A hidden fire (2003) and Notes from the natural (2007).

National Film Award in 1985, Goya for the best original screenplay for Shadows in a battle, in 1993, and Goya de Honor in 2011, in the interviews before these awards that paid tribute to his work, he never felt comfortable. “I would be a huge pedant if I started formulating theories; what I do remember are the difficulties of each shoot… ”, he told Diego Galán in this newspaper in 2015. Was he an author filmmaker? “The films are awarded to an author, but there are fifty people working on them.” And yes, I missed directing: “But the problem is the same as always: it is more difficult to mount the financing than to shoot it, that is, having to go see menganito or so and so, and that they send you from one to another… We were as beggars and we continue to be ”.