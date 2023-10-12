This Thursday the Spanish audience lost one of the greats of radio. Carlos Pumares, a journalist and film critic born in the Biscayan town of Portugalete, who gained his greatest popularity thanks to the program ‘Dust of Stars’, which he presented on several stations for 33 years, between 1975 and 2008, died at the age of 80.

«Rest in Peace the greatest of the greats of Spanish cinema. It always was and, from today it will be Stardust,'” his family wrote in a statement released through the professional’s own account on the social network In addition to sharing his passion for cinema, Pumares did not hesitate to harshly criticize the films he did not like. In fact, his irreverent and provocative style earned him a legion as large of followers as of detractors.

The journalist, one of the most reputable critics of the seventh art, was also a screenwriter and even acted as an actor in some films and wrote books under titles such as ‘A Perfect Marriage’ and ‘So Near and Far’. Although he graduated in Physical Sciences, his professional career took other paths. In the seventies he wrote the scripts for the films ‘La casa de las chivas’ (1972, León Klimovsky), ‘Marriage Separation’ (1973, Angelino Fons), ‘A forbidden woman’ (1974, José Luis Ruiz Marcos) , ‘The strange love of vampires’ (1977, León Klimovsky) and the television series ‘The hotel of a thousand and one stars’ (1978-79, TVE), this one with Joaquín Parejo. He also worked as a film advisor for the program ‘Laclave’ (1976-85, on TVE; 1990-93, on Antena 3 TV), which José Luis Balbín presented and directed.

Martian Chronicles

At the beginning of the eighties he began to present the program about the world of cinema on Antena 3 Radio ‘Polvo de estrellas’, which would later be brought to Antena 3 and Onda Cero. Forty years after his first steps on television, he joined the staff of Crónicas Marcianas, presented by Javier Sardá on Telecinco and where he remained until its end in 2005. There his popularity became maximum, turning his histrionics into a hallmark. of identity.

In recent times, he has reviewed films in the newspaper La Razón, presented ‘La salud natural’ on Radio Voz, a daily space about natural medicine, maintained a blog to comment on news related to the world of cinema, and was a collaborator and member of the magazine. morning show ‘Sin ir más further’ (Aragón TV), in addition to having the weekly program ‘Veo Cine’ on the channel Veo 7.

In addition, he made a couple of collaborations in the program ‘Sálvame’ and was part of the jury of the Telecinco program ‘Mira qué jump!’.

As soon as the news was heard, Internet users have sent hundreds of messages in memory of Pumares.