A film crew searches the Atlantic for artifacts from World War II – and uncovers the remains of a great tragedy.

Atlantic – A team from the History Channel actually wanted to search the Atlantic for lost artefacts from the Second World War – but they discovered something completely different: an approximately four and a half meter long piece of the space shuttle “Challenger”. That Shuttle broke up shortly after launch in January 1986. All seven crew members – including the teacher Christa McAuliffe – were killed.

The wreckage of the “Challenger” was found in the sea off the east coast of Florida while the film crew for the series “The Bermuda Triangle: In Cursed Waters” was shooting. Mik Barnette, an underwater explorer who led the crew, found the shuttle fragment and recalls watching the Challenger tragedy in the classroom as a kid, according to CNN. He called it “sobering” to have found part of the shuttle. These are the first fragments of the Challenger found since 1996.

Film crew find fragment of space shuttle Challenger

The US Space Agency NASA – switched on because the researchers recognized the characteristic space shuttle design – has meanwhile confirmed that it is part of the “Challenger”. Recalling the tragic day in 1986, NASA CEO Bill Nelson said: “Although it has been almost 37 years since seven courageous explorers lost their lives aboard Challenger, this tragedy will forever be etched in our nation’s collective memory. For millions of people around the world, including myself, January 28, 1986 still feels like yesterday,” Nelson said in a NASA release.

Seconds before catastrophe: The space shuttle “Challenger” starts on January 28, 1986. from launch pad 39B in the Kennedy Space Center. Shortly thereafter, the space shuttle breaks up in mid-air, killing the seven-person crew. (archive image) © NASA

The discovery of the “Challenger” fragment makes it possible “to pause again to honor the legacy of the seven pioneers we lost and to reflect on how this tragedy changed us.” The US space agency is currently examining what action to take in relation to the Challenger fraction. One thing is certain: “The legacy of the fallen Challenger astronauts and the families who loved them” should be honored appropriately. (tab)