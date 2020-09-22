Highlights: Yogi government stepped up to build film city in UP

The work of starting the proposal to establish a film city in Uttar Pradesh has started. On the one hand, Greater Noida and Yamuna Authority have sent their proposals to make a film city in Gautam Buddha Nagar district of the state. On the other hand, the UP government is going to have a big meeting on this issue on Tuesday. Before the meeting, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has criticized the Yogi government. He has said that the Yogi Government is ready to cut the lace by saying another project of his tenure as his own.

Akhilesh Yadav has attacked the Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh. He has targeted CM Yogi Adityanath in gestures. He has said that the performance (performance) of the actor (Yogi) of the BJP government is not working.

Yamuna Authority sent a proposal to establish a film city in Sector-21, many things were counted

Akhilesh targeted the Yogi government

Former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh tweeted, ‘Now the BJP government of the state is ready to cut the ribbon with scissors to take credit for the film city of SP era, but now neither their actor’s work is coming, nor any dialogue is coming. . His flop picture is about to come down because advance booking has been done for those who made the real picture of the state.

Film City in Noida, where did the plan reach? CM Yogi held a meeting with officers

Film City may get approval in this cabinet

On Tuesday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath will hold a meeting with all the people of the film and TV world at his residence. All producers, directors and actors associated with film making will participate in it. It is believed that the proposal to produce Film City will be approved in the cabinet meeting to be held after this meeting.

Akhilesh announced to make Film City during his tenure

Let us tell you that Akhilesh Yadav’s government had announced the formation of a film city in UP. Bhojpuri actor and producer Ravi Kishan also met Akhilesh in this matter. Ravi Kishan had demanded to give 100 acres of land for Film City. Ravi Kishan is currently a BJP MP from Gorakhpur.