Noida-Greater Noida, known globally as the Education Hub, is going to have another achievement soon. Preparations are being made to make a film city in Noida-Greater Noida or Yamuna Authority area. While filmmakers will have a better option near the national capital Delhi. At the same time, people will also get employment on a large scale. CM Yogi Adityanath has directed the Noida-Greater Noida Authority officials to explore the land to develop the film city.
Ravi Kishan sent message
On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan said in a video message, ‘India’s most beautiful film city and good luck to all of you. Thank you Maharaj Ji (Yogi Adityanath), you accepted my request, my letter, I salute you. You have millions of people like me, who will get countless work, with respect, with self-respect, no one will hurt them. I bow to you for this. Jai Shree Ram.’
Platform to these artists
The Mumbai film industry has been questioned after the Sushant case. At such a time, the government is planning to make a film city. It is believed that this step of the Yogi government will be very important. Also, artists from North India will also get a great platform.
Popularly known as education hub
Film City was established in Sector-16 to woo filmmakers in Gautam Budh Nagar. There is a glut of media channels on one side in the film city. At the same time, many studios exist, including T-series, Marwah. Every year lakhs of students from every corner of the country come to engineering, management and other colleges in Noida-Greater Noida to prepare for the future. At the same time, foreign students from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, South Africa etc. are also coming here and studying.
