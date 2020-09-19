Noida-Greater Noida, known globally as the Education Hub, is going to have another achievement soon. Preparations are being made to make a film city in Noida-Greater Noida or Yamuna Authority area. While filmmakers will have a better option near the national capital Delhi. At the same time, people will also get employment on a large scale. CM Yogi Adityanath has directed the Noida-Greater Noida Authority officials to explore the land to develop the film city.

CM Yogi Adityanath held a review meeting with the officials of the districts of Meerut, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Baghpat etc. while video conferencing. During this, officers of Noida-Greater Noida and Yamuna Authority were also present. During the review meeting, CM Yogi Adityanath talked about making a big film city in the city. For this, the CEO of Yamuna Authority has also agreed to provide land.

Ravi Kishan sent message

On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan said in a video message, ‘India’s most beautiful film city and good luck to all of you. Thank you Maharaj Ji (Yogi Adityanath), you accepted my request, my letter, I salute you. You have millions of people like me, who will get countless work, with respect, with self-respect, no one will hurt them. I bow to you for this. Jai Shree Ram.’

Platform to these artists

The Mumbai film industry has been questioned after the Sushant case. At such a time, the government is planning to make a film city. It is believed that this step of the Yogi government will be very important. Also, artists from North India will also get a great platform.

Popularly known as education hub

Film City was established in Sector-16 to woo filmmakers in Gautam Budh Nagar. There is a glut of media channels on one side in the film city. At the same time, many studios exist, including T-series, Marwah. Every year lakhs of students from every corner of the country come to engineering, management and other colleges in Noida-Greater Noida to prepare for the future. At the same time, foreign students from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, South Africa etc. are also coming here and studying.