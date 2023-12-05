Tuesday, December 5, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Film cameras | Cameratori, popular with cinematographers, is moving from Mannerheimintie to Sanomatalo

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 5, 2023
in World Europe
0
Film cameras | Cameratori, popular with cinematographers, is moving from Mannerheimintie to Sanomatalo

Kameratori is one of Europe’s largest companies selling old film cameras.

Helsinki Kameratori is moving out of Mannerheimintie. Kamerator’s product manager Connor Brustofsky and his colleague, the production manager Nicolas Llasera Alberdi announced the change in Kamerator’s article published on Tuesday With a YouTube video.

A company that sells and refurbishes old film cameras will move to a new business premises in Sanomatalo this weekend. According to Brustofski and Llasera Alberdi, the reason for the move is renovation.

Kameratori is a Tampere-based company at the beginning and it still has a store in Tampere as well. In its field, it is one of Europe’s largest companies selling old film cameras.

HS Visio, who visited Kamerator’s Tampere office in the summer, described what the company has An almost monopoly position in the European market. Most of the film cameras sold by Kamerator come from Finland, but 80 percent of the company’s sales go abroad.

In recent years, film cameras have experienced something of a renaissance. HS Visio described in its article that there is a new boom in film cameras. For this reason, the prices of used cameras have multiplied in recent years.

See also  Oil production is likely to drop, causing you to pay more for fuel again

#Film #cameras #Cameratori #popular #cinematographers #moving #Mannerheimintie #Sanomatalo

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
An angry passenger announced a boycott of the airline and found support online

An angry passenger announced a boycott of the airline and found support online

Recommended

No Result
View All Result