Film cameras | Cameratori, popular with cinematographers, is moving from Mannerheimintie to Sanomatalo

Kameratori is one of Europe’s largest companies selling old film cameras.

Helsinki Kameratori is moving out of Mannerheimintie. Kamerator’s product manager Connor Brustofsky and his colleague, the production manager Nicolas Llasera Alberdi announced the change in Kamerator’s article published on Tuesday With a YouTube video.

A company that sells and refurbishes old film cameras will move to a new business premises in Sanomatalo this weekend. According to Brustofski and Llasera Alberdi, the reason for the move is renovation.

Kameratori is a Tampere-based company at the beginning and it still has a store in Tampere as well. In its field, it is one of Europe’s largest companies selling old film cameras.

HS Visio, who visited Kamerator’s Tampere office in the summer, described what the company has An almost monopoly position in the European market. Most of the film cameras sold by Kamerator come from Finland, but 80 percent of the company’s sales go abroad.

In recent years, film cameras have experienced something of a renaissance. HS Visio described in its article that there is a new boom in film cameras. For this reason, the prices of used cameras have multiplied in recent years.