“Who better to leave this planet and plunge into the unknown than a migrant farm worker?” Michael Peña, playing the NASA astronaut in real life, Jose Hernandezasks and answers that question in the new film “A Million Miles Away” (“A Million Miles Away“). Amazon dropped the first trailer for the film on Tuesday (August 15), a month before it premiered on its streaming service. Prime Video.

“It is confirmed! The movie is going to be released!” (the real one) Hernandez posted on X (formerly Twitter), in reaction to the trailer’s release. “I hope my story inspires many people to follow their dreams.”

Directed and co-written by acclaimed Mexican filmmaker Alejandra Márquez Abella, “A Million Miles Away” follows Hernández’s journey from working in the fields with his family to his quest to fly into space.

“This may not be your future, but it will always be your past,” a young Hernández is told about his work in the fields in a scene from the trailer.

Even after earning engineering positions at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Hernandez’s path to becoming a NASA astronaut was not without its challenges.

“In the last 10 years, I have applied to the space program 12 times and was close to giving up after each rejection,” Peña says in the trailer, citing the actual number of times Hernández applied to the astronaut corps. “But you know what, sir, here I am. So you can turn me down again, but rest assured, I’ll be here again in a year.”

Hernandez was eventually accepted into NASA’s 19th astronaut group, “The Peacocks,” in 2004. As the film shows, he achieved his dream by becoming a mission specialist for STS-128 on the space shuttle Discovery in August 2009. The trailer shows the actors playing Hernandez’s crewmates, including Isabel Aerenlund as fellow mission specialist Nicole Stott and Garret Dillahunt as Commander Rick “CJ” Sturckow.

The two and a half minute trailer shows that “A Million Miles Away” stays fairly close to the actual events of Hernandez’s life, including his first memory of space exploration watching the launch of the Apollo 17 lunar landing mission in 1972 on television; learn to fly and dive to improve your chances of being selected as an astronaut; and the literal steps he took wearing a bright orange Advanced Crew Escape (ACES) suit on his way to spending nearly 14 days in space on a mission to the International Space Station.

Peña previously played a fictional NASA astronaut in the film “The Martian” in 2015 and was in the sci-fi disaster movie “moonfall” by Roland Emmerich in 2022. The cast of the film also includes Rosa Salazar, Sarayu Blue, Veronica Falcon, Julio Cesar Cadillo and Bobby Soto.

Via: Collect Space

Editor’s note: These stories of triumphs are always inspiring and more when it comes to Latinos. You have to take a look at this movie.