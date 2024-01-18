'The Snow Society' is a hit on Netflix! The film directed by JA Bayona and that represents Spain in the Oscar Awards 2024 entered the top 10 of the most viewed non-English speaking films in the history of the platform. This film is based on the book of the same name by Pablo Vierci and recounts the tragic accident of Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 in the Andes mountain range in 1972, in which 16 people of the 40 passengers who crewed the plane survived.

The film starring Enzo Vogrincic, who plays Numa Turcatti, premiered on January 4, 2024 on the aforementioned streaming platform and it only took 10 days to enter the prestigious ranking, in which it currently occupies tenth place, something which could change in the coming days.

'The Snow Society' in the top 10 of the most viewed non-English speaking films on Netflix

'The Snow Society' It entered the aforementioned ranking on January 14 with a total of 51 million views and more than 124 million hours watched. In this way, it is located below other important titles such as 'Nothing new on the front' (2022), 'Black Crab' (2022), 'My name is Venganza', among others, in a ranking that is led by 'Trol' (2022), 'Nowhere' (2023) and 'The Hole' (2019).

'The Snow Society' entered the ranking of the 10 most viewed non-English speaking films on the streaming platform. Photo: LR/Netflix composition See also The Snow Society: the story of the tragedy behind the film on Netflix

This list compiled by Netflix It takes into account the first 91 days since its launch, so 'The Snow Society' could rise a few more positions in the coming days. It is worth remembering that on January 23, the nominees for the Oscars 2024a contest in which the film is one of the favorites, which would also help its rise in the top 10.

How did the protagonists of the tragedy react to 'The Snow Society'?

Some of the survivors of the tragedy in the Andes revealed to AFP their perception of 'The Snow Society'. One of those who spoke was Roberto Canessa, who was played by Matías Recalt in fiction and was 19 years old at the time of the accident. “He is a super light version of what happened on the mountain. What we went through was much worse. If I had a movie about how we had it, the public would leave the cinema”, he stated.

For its part, Antonio Vizintin, who appeared in the film through Agustín Della Corte and was also 19 years old at the time, noted that the film transported him to those moments. “When you see the elevated shots, you can see the loneliness we were in, the cold we felt. You see that mountain that impacts you and you ask yourself: 'How do I get out of here?' As the film progresses, you get into the characters and see how they deteriorate physically and mentally. From being well you go to not eating, to being thirsty, to anguish,” he indicated.

What is the cast of 'The Snow Society'?