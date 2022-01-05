D.he award of the Golden Globes next Sunday will take place without an audience and without the usual reception on the red carpet. This was announced by the Association of Foreign Press (HFPA) on Tuesday (local time).

The winners of the 79th Golden Globe Awards are to be announced during an evening event in the ballroom of the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Because of the corona pandemic, only selected guests should be admitted, including members of the association. Those in attendance must provide proof of vaccination and negative tests, wear masks and keep their distance.

As part of the announcement of the winners, the association also wants to present its philanthropic work and donation recipients and address reforms with a view to more diversity and equality.

Responded to criticism

The small HFPA association came under heavy criticism and reform pressure in 2021 due to a lack of diversity and lack of transparency. House broadcaster NBC, which has been broadcasting the trophy gala since 1996, canceled the usually star-studded TV show for 2022. After that, the Globe Association elected a new board as part of reforms and took on more members. Around 100 journalists from abroad are now voting on the film and TV prizes that have been awarded since 1944. The nominations were announced in mid-December.

The dramas “Belfast” and “The Power of the Dog” are favorites, each with seven nominations. The Spielberg musical “West Side Story”, the tragic comedy “Licorice Pizza”, the satire “Don’t Look Up” and the sports drama “King Richard” also have several chances to win.