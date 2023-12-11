Celso Masson – Editora 3i Celso Masson – Editora 3 https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/celso-masson-editora-3/ 11/12/2023 – 23:23

By Celso Masson

With 25 years of experience in the textile sector, visual artist and creative director behind the J.Boggo+ brand rescued historical home decor fabrics from the Giu de Marchis collection to create the Vacanze collection. There are 21 limited-run models, with pieces that incorporate different textures and shine. According to Boggo, the designs were carefully designed to dress in an inclusive and plural way, in addition to promoting conscious consumption and gender equality. The fabrics range from natural fibers produced by hand on Brazilian looms to Italian silks originally imported for interior design.. In the pieces, the designer applied original elements developed throughout his career as a designer of costumes for cinema, theater and television. However, another activity he has dedicated himself to, painting, also appears in the shapes, volumes and textures created to transcend labels and stereotypes, encouraging authenticity and self-expression in fashion. The collection is for sale on the website jboggo.com and at the artist's gallery, R. Joaquim Antunes, 707, São Paulo.

Decoration

Tânia Bulhões' Christmas with Ornare

Internationally recognized for its high-quality, custom-made furniture, Ornare joined the brand Tania Bulhõesone of the most important brands of luxury home and decoration products for celebrate Christmas. The partnership began with a pop-up store by Tania Bulhões at the Ornare Hamptons showroom in New York. “Tania Bulhões and Ornare are brands with a lot of synergy and that share the same values, such as providing their customers with experiences that combine care in detail and, of course, high quality design”stated Esther Schattan, founding partner and director of Ornare. The Christmas tables are available in Ornare showrooms across the country and are open to the public for viewing.

Home

Chateaubriand's home in São Paulo for R$60 million

Journalist, businessman and patron, famous for building an empire in the communications sector at the head of Diários Associados, Assis Chateaubriand (1892–1968) He lived his last years in São Paulo. She lived in a mansion in Jardim Europa of Portuguese colonial style, the legendary Yellow House. Its halls full of works of art and elegant outdoor gardens welcomed the country's elite. The property, still in excellent condition, is back on the market, for R$60 million. The exclusivity of sale is Ricardo Lapoian, Pilar partner broker, a platform specialized in high-end boutique real estate agencies such as Casas Bacanas, Ella Casas and Lilian Borenstein. Information: rlapoian.com.br.

Architecture

An award for the Oscar

Launched by Idea!Zarvos at number 2525 on the trendy Rua Oscar Freire, in São Paulo, the Oscar building 2525 has just received recognition from the RTF Architecture Awards 2023, in the category above five floors. The award, which reached its 16th year this year, has already been received by renowned firms such as Zaha Hadid and Fosters + Partners. With 36 floors, vertical sunshades and flower boxes, the project is by Estúdio Modulo, representative of a new generation of Brazilian architecture. Second Otavio Zarvos, founding partner of Idea!Zarvosthe building reaffirms the company's commitment to its three pillars: refined aesthetics, functionality and care for the surroundings and the city.

Car

BMW expands superpremium line with SUV and sedan

Most luxurious and technological models produced to date by the German brand, the BMW X7 SUV and the BMW i7 sedan arrive in Brazil to reinforce the brand's strategy of attract high-income customers with the best in the automotive universe. With a renewed look, the X7 features robust exterior lines and an interior that is as spacious as it is sophisticated. Sold exclusively in the M60i version, it is equipped with a V8 TwinPower Turbo, which generates 530 hp, taking the car from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.7 seconds. The i7 innovates with the fifth screen, 31 inches and 8k resolution available for passengers in the back row. It is built into the ceiling and when activated, it is positioned just behind the headrests of the front seats.