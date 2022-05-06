“Among these trees that I have invented”the first film by the filmmaker from Trujillo Martin Rebaza Ponce de Leon, will arrive in Arequipa as part of a tour of alternative venues throughout the country. The feature film will be screened on May 6 at the Teatro Umbral.

The film was recorded and produced independently in the city of Trujillo and tells the story of a young photographer who uses an analog camera to take portraits. During her walks, the protagonist meets a mysterious woman with whom she begins to have a special connection, while they walk through the streets of a black and white city.

The film participated in national and international film festivals, including the Lima Film Festival and the Biarritz Festival (France). In addition, he has received three recognitions from the Culture Ministry.

YOU CAN SEE: Arequipa: League to Fight Cancer announces new public collection

Before being screened in Arequipa, “Among these trees that I have invented” was presented in the cities of Trujillo, Chiclayo, Pucallpa and Lima.