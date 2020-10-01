I.Ideally, love is a force that changes everything. “He makes me do things I don’t wanna do,” sings seventeen-year-old Autumn in a school competition. “He’s got the power of love over me.” The song is by a group called “The Exciters” from 1962. Autumn’s parents weren’t even born back then. But who is it whose “power of love” the young woman sings about with an almost breaking voice? That remains largely in the dark, even if the young man who addresses her with the interjection “bitch” is certainly a candidate. With her appearance, Autumn tries to break a power that is greater than just the man for whom she does things that she does not want to do. She also sings against her father, who dismisses her despair as a whim, and against the small world in which she is trapped: a dump in Pennsylvania where she earns enough money as a supermarket cashier that she does not burden her family must fall.

But it doesn’t give her a perspective. The song also contains a specific indictment because Autumn is pregnant. And unintentionally. This is clarified more clearly later in Eliza Hittman’s film “Never, Rarely, Sometimes Always”, at the beginning it remains hidden in the speechlessness of the young woman, whom no one confides in, but then at least goes to a counseling center where she receives devastating information : A pregnancy test can result in a “false negative”, but not a “false positive”. If it says “pregnant” then she is pregnant too.

In the right time

“Never Seldom Sometimes Always” premiered at Sundance at the beginning of this year, and immediately ran in the competition at the Berlinale. In its aesthetic autonomy, the film is far from posing as a statement for the American election year. And yet it comes to the cinema in Germany at a time when in the United States, with the death of judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the issue of women has come to the fore again. Amy Coney Barrett’s successor-designate, Amy Coney Barrett, is a conservative Catholic, and abortion legislation is likely to return to the agenda with her.

In the story of Autumn and her cousin Skylar, the arguments on this issue run in the background. There is no need to be careful, but it is clear that Eliza Hittman is an excellent master of the art of implicit storytelling that has become the most common form of realism in world cinema over the past twenty years. At first glance, it’s only about very specific things: Autumn first has to find out what month she is in, the woman she’s talking to proves to be self-conscious, because her main concern is the heartbeat to make the growing child audible. She does not ask about the circumstances of the pregnancy.

Autumn makes his way to New York with Skylar. By bus and with a little bit of money they got from the supermarket. On the way they meet a young man who goes to New York for the reasons Autumn and Skylar were supposed to go – to have an adventure, to plunge into the music scene, to get to know the big world. But the two women share a common destiny, they isolate themselves, after all Skylar exchanges the phone number with the boy.

Unlike in Pennsylvania, abortions can also be performed in New York if the woman is not yet of legal age. The name of the contact point is incidental: Planned Parenthood is a significant organization in the “Pro Choice” camp and is often the target of conservative attacks. In these scenes, Eliza Hittman’s film almost takes on a documentary character, as it describes in detail the stations that Autumn has to complete. She had naively thought that one afternoon would be all, but the protocol turns out to be more complicated.

The film title also gets a seat in life here, the four words belong to a survey in which Autumn reluctantly reveals that she has had experiences with violence and abuse. Many of the women in these scenes play themselves and fear that they could be forced into illegality by fundamentalist jurisprudence. It is primarily about a procedurally secured space of autonomy: The climax of the film is a moment in which Autumn (perhaps for the first time in her life) is asked about an act of fundamental self-determination.

“Never, Seldom, Sometimes Always” creates this space of autonomy with cinematic means. The friendship between Autumn and Skylar is protected by camera work that is both intimate and discreet. The two young women experience New York in a way that clearly runs counter to the mythology of the city, but still shows that people here encounter one another with a principled civility. Sidney Flanigan and Talia Ryder are great in their introverted play, far away from outwardly turned “girl power”, powerful in their almost wordless solidarity. The next few weeks will be about how and what America really is. This is where this intelligent and sensitive outsider film comes in handy. Because “Never Seldom Sometimes Always” is America too. And deeply.