In the late 1990s, a case that attracted attention in the United States was that of Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau. She was 34 years old and when it was revealed that she had had sexual relations with Vili, her 13-year-old student who studied at a Washington elementary school, it sparked a scandal that ended with an eight-year prison sentence for her. teacher.

This is a part of the plot that we will see in the film 'Secrets of a Scandal', but it is not told in the form of a documentary or fiction, but rather in the style of director Todd Haynes. The film, nominated for the 2024 Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, will be released in Peruvian cinemas and stars acclaimed actresses Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman

Official trailer for 'Secrets of a Scandal'

When does 'Secrets of a Scandal' premiere in Peru?

The North American film 'Secrets of a Scandal', a drama based on real events that mixes intrigue and passion, premieres in Peruvian cinemas this Thursday, March 7, 2024. It is directed by filmmaker Todd Haynes ('Dark Waters' and 'Carol ') and has Oscar winners Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman as main actresses.

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore are the protagonists of 'Secrets of a Scandal'. Photo: Netflix.

What is 'Secrets of a Scandal' about?

'Secrets of a Scandal' tells the tumultuous story between Gracie Atherton-Yoo, played by Julianne Moore, and Joe, played by Charles Melton, whose romance causes a stir (she is older by 21 years) and continues to have repercussions twenty years after having come to light. The couple's relationship is altered with the arrival of actress Elizabeth Berry, played by Natalie Portman. The latter joins the family to thoroughly investigate the two characters, in preparation for a role in a film based on the early days of her controversial relationship, where she was the teacher and he was her student. .

The film is presented as an invitation to immerse yourself in an emotional odyssey that investigates the complexity of fame, love and hidden secrets. With a top-notch cast and a captivating narrative, an unforgettable cinematic experience is promised, marked by the emotional and reflective impact it will leave on the audience.

Is 'Secrets of a Scandal' a real event?

The film 'Secrets of a Scandal' is based on the real-life events of Mary Kay Letourneau, who was convicted in 1997 for the illegal relationship with her student, Vili Fualaau. At that time, the teacher was 34 years old and married, with four children, while Fualaau was only 12. As a result of this controversial romance, two children were born, the first of which was given birth while Letourneau was serving a seven-year sentence. of prison for contempt of a restraining order.

Vili Fualaau and Mary Kay Letourneau, characters who were inspired for the film 'Secrets of a Scandal'. Photo: BBC.

The case attracted public attention and generated debate, as both involved denied any wrongdoing and claimed to be genuinely in love. The relationship resumed once the woman was released and the young man came of age, culminating in marriage in 2005. However, despite years of living together, the couple faced problems that led Fualaau to file for divorce in 2017, later recanting. Two years later they decided to end their relationship and it would be in 2020 that Letourneau would die from colon-rectal cancer.

