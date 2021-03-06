D.he everyday heroes are small, no more than three feet long, but very brave. “Open your eyes!” Calls out the voice trainer, “your nostrils too!”. Then she drives her little voices up on the piano, note by note, until it squeaks. The children’s choir of the Stuttgart State Opera is preparing for the afternoon rehearsal. “Queen of Spades” by Peter Tschaikowsky is on the agenda. “Ras, dwa, tri” is counted. Roll the tongue-R nicely! Language trainers like Dmitri Kunajew do an excellent job at the house so that Russian sounds like Russian and no articulatory mollusc salad comes out.

Johannes Knecht, who then rehearses with the little ones, faces the big task week after week of challenging them, but also showing understanding for them: When the children come to him for the rehearsal, they have a long day at school behind them and are tired , struggle with concentration problems. Nevertheless, they give everything – with a fanaticism that is only inherent in enthusiastic children.

The documentary “The House of Good Spirits” could actually be dedicated to them. At least they can feel that they are meant. But above all, Marcus Richardt and Lillian Rosa, the authors of the film, want to celebrate the ensemble spirit at the Stuttgart State Opera, of which the house is proud. This ensemble spirit, says Albrecht Thiemann, until recently editor-in-chief of the specialist magazine “Opernwelt”, has made the house strong. The Stuttgart State Opera has never been a dump for the international jet set and has been named “Opera House of the Year” seven times.

Above all, “The House of Good Spirits”, co-produced by SWR, is a homage film for the artistic director Jossi Wieler and his chief dramaturge Sergio Morabito, who headed the house from 2011 to 2018 – a kind of closing ceremony in moving images. Toni Schmid brought something similar to the cinemas in 2018 with “Great Opera” about the Bavarian State Opera in Munich and Nikolaus Bachler.

Wieler, son of a Jewish family from Switzerland, portrays himself as a person who has long been “fearful”. Observers also describe him as a shy, withdrawn person. Always speaking softly and in a friendly manner, Wieler says big words in the film, for example that art must always come from freedom, never from pressure. And for him, theater is the utopian space of “collective listening”.

Unfortunately, the film tries to illustrate this utopia through the emergence of Wieler’s and Morabito’s staging of Tchaikovsky’s “Queen of Spades”, which was a low point in the history of music theater in recent years. Here Wieler and Morabito have shown themselves to be ideology-driven tank generals who could not listen. The finely graduated social diversity, meticulously composed by Tchaikovsky, was leveled into the monotony of a St. Petersburg slum. Where Tchaikovsky designed a wide variety of female role models, Wieler and Morabito had only one thing left for everyone: the hooker. In their thinking, topicality had degenerated into a sexist effect.

You don’t have to let yourself be put to sleep by the incense that the two of them, with the help of the set designer Anna Viebrock, spread around themselves in order to be amazed once more by this film: Opera is a large work based on the division of labor. The stage inspector Cemile Soylu rightly tries to make a comparison with the automotive industry. When the parts that were manufactured in the workshop based on Viebrock’s model are assembled on the stage, it is like when the chassis and body come together.

From March 5th, the film will be available on DVD and on all common streaming platforms as video on demand. But when there will be real opera again remains uncertain.