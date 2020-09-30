The film “Gates to Paradise” directed by Jivan Avetisyan was excluded from the out-of-competition program of the International Moscow Film Festival in order to avoid clashes between the Armenian and Azerbaijani diasporas in Moscow, reports RIA News.

Kirill Razlogov, program director of the Moscow International Film Festival, said that a significant part of the film’s action takes place in Nagorno-Karabakh and concerns the military conflict of the 1990s.

According to Razlogov, when the conflict flared up, it was decided to cancel the screening of the film, as it creates the illusion that the festival’s leadership is on the same side. It is added that the picture does not directly relate to the war, but was made “clearly from the Armenian side.”

They promise to show the picture at the Moscow International Film Festival in April next year.

Earlier it was reported that a case was opened in Armenia because of the military actions of Azerbaijan against Karabakh. An investigation team has also been set up to organize work on the spot. On the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, military operations have been conducted for the fourth day. On Sunday, the conflict in the disputed territory escalated again, with Yerevan and Baku accusing each other of escalation.