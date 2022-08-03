TO Modena shooting of the next film on Enzo Ferrari produced in Hollywood, directed by Michael Mann. The film will focus on the year 1957full of joys and terrible pains for the founder of the most prestigious car manufacturer on the planet.

A first surprise for cinema and car lovers is the use of some of them for moving scenes Mazda MX-5. Instead of driving real models, perhaps original as in the case of Rush (the film about the 1976 F1 season and the challenge between Niki Lauda and James Hunt), it was decided to build with computer graphics, therefore in post-production , the lines of the Ferraris of the late fifties. This is the thesis espoused by the source of the news, Modena Today. It is assumed that the result, with today’s technologies, will be equally exciting. It is not clear what is more expensive, but obviously using Mazda convertibles seemed the best choice. If, on the other hand, original models arrive, then the Mazdas will have been useful to ‘simulate’ the first scenes. The three small Mazda roadsters are unrelated to each other, while an Audi and a Mitsubishi were used to maneuver the cameras.

A section of the Mazda was closed to film the Mazdas Einaudi coplanar, between the exits of via Giardini and via Bellaria. Dynamic activity took place on the isolated section, about 3 km long. The Mazdas gave life to a simulated race, making overtaking and changes of trajectory. The mobile production vehicles were located at the Eni distributor.

On August 5th the troupe will move to San Cataldo Cemetery, which will be closed for the occasion. Largo Garibaldi will also become one of the shooting sets, and the area will undergo a transformation to go back to 1957. The whole area in front of the Storchi Theater, with Graziosi’s fountain of the two rivers, will be the main scenario.