THE Sheet Music this Sunday (18) will be shown, at 11:30 pm, on TV Brazila documentary dedicated to one of the most renowned and talented Brazilian cellists, Antonio Meneses. He died in early August this yearaged 66, in Switzerland, after being struck by an aggressive form of brain cancer.

The documentary Antonio Meneses – The Camera and the Cello followed the daily life of the artist from Pernambuco, who lives in Switzerland, during the ten days leading up to a concert in Paris. The film presents a human and artistic portrait of one of the greatest Brazilian instrumentalists who, at the age of 17, won the Tchaikovsky Prize, the most important prize for his instrument, the cello.

The production shows the routine of the cellist who teaches at the Bern conservatory and also records moments with the musician’s family who lives in Brazil. The film, which is a co-production of TV Brasil and Melodrama Produções, was directed by Pedro Antônio Paes.

Special Sheet Music – Antonio Meneses – The Camera and the Cello

TV Brazil

Sunday, August 18, at 11:30 p.m.