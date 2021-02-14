Aragonès asks to “fill the ballot boxes”
The acting vice president of the Government and ERC candidate for the Presidency of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, has made a call to “fill the polls with determination and freedom” after voting at his electoral college in Pineda de Mar (Barcelona).
Borràs: «We vote thinking about 1-O»
Laura Borràs, JxCat candidate, has assured after voting at her electoral college in Barcelona that “it is a day when we also vote thinking about October 1. We encourage everyone to participate. Voting is safe.
Illa: «Hope is always stronger than fear
The PSC candidate Salvador Illa, has voted in the electoral college of La Roca del Vallès and has encouraged to vote and recalled that “hope is always stronger than fear and affection, stronger than hatred.”
Carrizosa, “massive vote of constitutionalism”
The candidate of Cs, Carlos Carrizosa, has called for a “massive vote for constitutionalism” after voting at his electoral college on Carrer de Balmes in Barcelona. “Constitutionalism must be mobilized to open a new stage,” he added.
Fernández recalls the importance of “going to vote”
The PP candidate, Alejandro Fernández, has asked citizens to go to vote, “how are they going to collect bread or do any other permitted activity”, after casting their vote in the Sant Pere i Sant Pau pavilion (Tarragona).
Sabater: «You have to lose your fear and vote»
Dolors Sabater, CUP candidate, has asked voters, after voting in a Badalona school, to lose their fear and vote in this context of a very serious global crisis. “There is a climate, health, social, economic and democratic crisis”
Garriga and the “need to vote”
Vox candidate Ignacio Garriga has voted in Barcelona, where he affirmed that the protest by five Femen activists is “a clear example of the need and importance of going to vote.” “It is the first time that a candidate has been rebuked by a group that calls us fascists,” he said.
Chacón: “Voting is always essential”
The PDeCAT candidate for the Generalitat, Àngels Chacón, has voted at the Center Cívic Nord in Igualada (Barcelona) and has assured that “voting is always fundamental, and today more than ever.”
Albiach asks that they “fill the ballot boxes with hope”
The candidate of En Comú Podem, Jéssica Albiach, has voted at her electoral college in Barcelona and has asked voters to “fill the ballot boxes with hope and love in the face of hatred and resignation.”
Pascal: “A vote for hope”
Marta Pascal, PNC candidate, has voted together with her son assuring that it is “a vote so that the time comes to change everything.” “A vote for hope, a vote of daring, courage, hope and the future,” he assured.
