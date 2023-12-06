The mayor of Torreglia explained the delicate conditions in which Filippo Turetta’s parents find themselves: they refused help

Everyone was wondering yesterday if the parents of Filippo Turetta attended the funeral of Giulia Cecchettin, their son’s ex-girlfriend, brutally killed by the latter who is now in prison in Verona. Nicola and Elisabetta Turetta did not show up and remained in Torreglia. The mayor, intercepted outside Santa Giustina, spoke of the delicate conditions in which they find themselves.

Among the almost 10 thousand people who attended Giulia Cecchettin’s funeral yesterday, there were no parents of Filippo Turetta, Messrs. Nicola Turetta and Elisabetta Martini.

Everyone wondered if they had participated or publicly shown closeness to the family of the 22-year-old killed by their son.

According to what emerged, the family of the 21-year-old self-confessed murderer of Giulia she did not show up either in Padua or in Saonarawhere a smaller function was celebrated in the afternoon.

Present in the Basilica of Santa Giustina in Padua, together with many other mayors of the province, also the first citizen of Torregliaa town where the Turetta family lives.

Mayor Marco Rigato explained who Philip’s parents are increasingly tested and that as the days go by they realize more and more what has happened. They need peace of mind, she explained.

I offered them the help of social services, but they didn’t want to, saying that they had already entrusted themselves to others. I don’t know if there were contacts between them and Cecchettin yesterday.

Filippo Turetta did not see the funeral

In the hours preceding Giulia’s funeral, discussions had raged on the fact that Filippo Turetta, locked up in the Verona prison awaiting trial, could, if he wanted, watch the celebration on TValso present in his cell.

According to what has emerged in the last few hours, the TV of the cell of the 21-year-old from Torreglia remained off all day, as did all those in his section.

The next Your car will arrive in Italy on 10 December, the Fiat Punto into which he loaded Giulia that tragic night and with which he attempted to escape, which then ended in Germany. The investigators they will analyze the find thoroughlywith the aim of obtaining useful evidence to reconstruct the story in detail.