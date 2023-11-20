During the silent march for Giulia Cecchettin, Filippo Turetta’s parents were also present behind everyone: the father’s statements

Yesterday evening, Sunday 19 November, there was a silent march on the streets of Vigonovo, in honor of Giulia Cecchettin. Also present behind the line were the parents of Filippo Turetta, the only person believed to have committed his crime.

There were around 3 thousand people present at this event demonstration. Obviously the father too Gino and his sister Elenathey decided to be present, with a candle in their hands and pain in their hearts, they marched through the streets of the town.

There were also with them Philip’s mother and father. They haven’t had the courage to meet them yet, but the 22-year-old’s father himself, through his lawyer Emanuele Compagnohe said:

They felt it was their duty to be there, as a sign of closeness to the Cecchettin family, whom they have not yet met.

Nicola Turetta works as a cook and his wife, on the other hand, is one housewife. They were together during this event. However, as soon as some reporters present on the scene stopped him to talk, the man wanted to make some comments clarifications.

Giulia Cecchettin deceased, the new declarations of Filippo Turetta’s father

I never said that I would have preferred Filippo to be dead. I was afraid he would make a desperate gesture. I just wanted to go and get them both alive. I’m glad you’re coming home. I’m going to get it back… But poor Gino, he’s left without his daughter. They are two completely different pains. I’ll talk to the lawyer about whether we should go or not. Maybe he can come, we don’t even need to go to Germany. Why did he do this? As soon as I have the courage I will go and visit Giulia’s family.

Filippo Turetta after an escape that lasted approximately 8 days, was stopped and arrested in Germany. He was tired and out of gas. Unfortunately the officers found Giulia’s body late in the morning Saturday 18 November.

They are different slashes that the boy would have inflicted on her, to cause her death. In the end, he decided to drop her in one escarpmentfor about 50 meters and stopped in a gully, right where they found her.