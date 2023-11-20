Filippo’s best friend: “That last New Year’s Eve with him and Giulia…”

Not even there best friend of Filippo Turetta knows how to explain what may have gone through the mind of the killer Giuliathe same boy with whom she spent entire afternoons and who had also gone to her place to sleep”a bunch of times“. Francesca Quintabà, 22 years old from Abano Terme, and Filippo met when they were 17 and, since then, they had never stopped seeing each other. She considered him one of his closest friends. But now, for Francesca, Filippo is “just a little man. A monster. I can’t give myself peace. And I am deeply ashamed – Francesca tells La Stampa – of having met Filippo, of having spoken well of him in the past. I would like to eliminate from my mind any memory that binds us. He was a classmate of my ex-boyfriend, with whom I dated for four and a half years. It was he who introduced me to Filippo, we bonded immediately. “We had spent together also the last New Year’s Evein my ex’s mountain house, in Tonezza del Cimone. Giulia was also there”.

“After they broke up – continues Filippo’s friend to La Stampa – he was desperate, destroyed. She told me that he left her because she wanted to take back her space. A normal thing. But he couldn’t resign himself to the idea of ​​no longer being with Giulia, he didn’t accept that it was over. I told him he couldn’t continue wear out. I tried to explain to him that loving is living together, and not as a function of another person. I told him to take the exams he missed at university, to reach his goals with his legs. But he couldn’t even study anymore. I was worried, I found it illogical. Philip is crazy. I wonder what role models he grew up with. Philip is alone a small man, sneaky and mean. Now I just hope justice is done, we owe it to Giulia.”

