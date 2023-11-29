Two books to read to pass the time, one of which tells the love story between two young people: Filippo Turetta’s request

Two books, this is the request of Filippo Turetta from prison. Giulia Cecchettin’s ex-boyfriend was satisfied. Yesterday he appeared before the investigating judge in Venice. He made the same statements already made to the German authorities, admitting that he had put an end to the life of his ex, but without ever mentioning Giulia’s name.

Filippo Turetta has cry during the guarantee interrogation and it was then exercised the right not to respond. The magistrates entered the prison at around 10am, only to leave half an hour later. It was his lawyer Giovanni Caruso who explained what happened during the interrogation. His client admitted the crime, but he exercised his right not to answer and is returned to his cell.

I killed my girlfriend and wandered around for days trying to end it. I thought several times about crashing into an obstacle and several times I threw the knife at my throat, but I didn’t have the courage to do it.

He did not reveal the motive, Turetta chose not to tell his version of events. Why did he end the life of that girl he was so in love with? For the investigators, Filippo he couldn’t bear the end of the relationship and the fact that Giulia was graduating before him, ready to take new directions.

26 stab wounds, this is how Giulia Cecchettin died. Her ex-boyfriend then abandoned her body in a wooded area and is fled to Germanywhere he was captured by German authorities and then extradited to Italy.

Filippo Turetta and the books from the prison library

The request for two books to read, to pass the time, was granted. Two novels were brought to him from the Verona prison library. It would be about an Agata Christie mystery and a novel by Alexander Pushkin, The captain’s daughter. The latter tells the story of a thwarted love between two young people and the many obstacles they must overcome.