The lawyer for Filippo Turetta’s family breaks his silence after his arrest in Germany. According to him there was no premeditation: the reason

The family lawyer of Filippo Turettainterviewed by journalists, explained the elements which, according to him, would exclude the premeditation of Giulia Cecchettin’s crime.

Emanuele Compagno, this is the name of the public defender assigned to the family of Filippo Turetta, explained that at the time of the arrest the boy he had no money. He had left with a few hundred euros, he doesn’t know exactly how many, but it is certain that if his client had wanted to cover his tracks, he would not have chosen Germany as his destination:

It doesn’t appear to me that he had contacts in Austria or Germany. From what I saw, from the route he took, he would have gone first to Linz, then to Carinthia, then he would have returned to the western area towards Tyrol and probably from there he thought of going to Germany.

According to the lawyer, if Philip had wanted to hide, perhaps he would not have chosen a modern country like Germany the most technological in Europe:

If you want to lose track of yourself, perhaps go to less developed countries, that’s what we’ll call them. And not Germany, so from there you understand that perhaps this premeditation… I struggle to see it.

Finally, the lawyer explained that Filippo Turetta left the house without taking anything, clothes or money. No suitcase to escapethe parents didn’t notice anything.

Filippo Turetta arrested in Germany

Filippo Turetta was stopped in Germany, while he was parked in the emergency lane of a motorway, with his headlights off, no petrol and no money. The local authorities announced that the boy has already appeared before the local court judge, who validated the arrest. At the time of the arrest, Filippo did not resist, the officers described him as “almost resigned“. The 22-year-old has already given his consent to extradition to Italy, so the time could be very short.