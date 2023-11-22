Filippo Turetta, the German court grants extradition

“By decision of November 21, 2023the First Criminal Section of the Higher Regional Court of Naumburg ordered the pre-trial detention for the extradition of a Italian citizen previously provisionally arrested on the basis of a European arrest warrant from an Italian court”. This is what a note from the Oberlandesgericht reports Naumburg regarding the extradition to Italy of Filippo Turettathe suspect in the murder of Giulia Cecchettin arrested in Germany and currently locked up in Halle prison.

“The European arrest warrant accuses the requested person of having intentionally physically abused another person in Italy, to the point that this treatment led to his death – we read in the higher press release of the Superior Court -. The Italian authorities, sending the European arrest warrant, requested the extradition of the persecuted person for the purposes of criminal prosecution. If the persecuted person has consented to simplified extradition, and there are no longer any obvious obstacles to extradition, a further court decision is not necessary to carry out extradition. The arrest warrant for extradition issued yesterday constitutes the legal basis for the continued detention of the persecuted person until his delivery to the custody of the Italian authorities.”

A kitchen knife with a twelve centimeter blade, probably the murder weapon, a pair of gloves and a mobile phone, were found by the German police in Filippo Turetta’s bag, inside the Punto nera stopped along the motorway near Leipzig. Local and national newspapers report it. Traces of blood were also found in the car, also present on the 22-year-old’s shoes and clothes. Finally, around 300 euros in cash were found; other investigations are underway into the possible purchase of a foreign SIM card to be able to use the mobile phone without being tracked.

