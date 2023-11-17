Filippo Turetta registered as a suspect for the attempted murder of Giulia Cecchettin: a video of the attack has emerged

An important turning point came in the early morning of today, Friday 17 November, due to the passing of Giulia Cecchettin. Her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta was entered in the register of suspects for the crime of attempted murder of the girl.

The Prosecutor’s Office was keen to specify that it did this as a necessary act in order to be able to carry out some investigations, which are unrepeatable. They made some searches it would seem, even at the 22-year-old’s home.

Giulia yesterday, Thursday 16 November, should have graduate. Unfortunately, however, although her teachers and classmates were waiting for her to arrive, there were none tracks since she disappeared into thin air.

From the moment they started carrying out all the investigations, the investigators have been carrying out all the controls of the case. The searches moved to the mountains, in some bivouacswhich Philip seems to have known well.

During these days of investigation, the officers found traces of blood and hair right next to a parkingin the last place where Filippo’s phone hooked up telephone cell.

Furthermore, from what he reports The Corriere della Serathe agents also have in hand a video which should show the boy’s aggression towards his ex-girlfriend. This new one piececould help in the investigation and in understanding what happened between the two.

The mysterious disappearance of Filippo Turetta and Giulia Cecchettin

Giulia and Filippo appear to have been missing since the evening of Saturday 10 November. After spending time in the Marghera shopping center, neither did I go back home.

The shocked and saddened family members have reported what happened to the police, who started all the relevant investigations. Even today, however, no one has news boys.

From what emerged Giulia had decided to end that relationship August of this year. From his sister’s story, he was jealous and possessive towards her and in fact, they told her several times to leave him. For some family members Filippo he had not accepted the end of the story.