Filippo Turetta in the guarantee interrogation: “I am heartbroken for having killed Giulia. I want to pay”

Decisive day for Filippo Turetta, accused of the murder of his ex-girlfriend Giulia Cecchettin. In fact, it was held today the warrant interrogation in the Verona prison, in front of the investigating judge Benedetta Vitolo and in the presence of prosecutor Andrea Petroni and his defender Giovanni Caruso.



In the little more than 30 minutes in which he remained before the investigating judge, Turetta was in tears and notably cried before being taken away when the interrogation ended. The boy confirmed the admissions made to the German police regarding the murder of Giulia Cecchettin with spontaneous statements to the investigating judge.

READ ALSO: Cecchettin, Turetta’s lawyer: “We will not ask the investigating judge for house arrest”

When he was arrested by the German traffic police about ten days ago, Filippo Turetta said: “I killed my girlfriend, I wandered these seven days because I was trying to end it, I thought several times about crashing into an obstacle and several times I threw a knife against my throat but I didn’t have the courage to put an end to it”. Statements recorded by the Germans which are not ‘valid’ for Italian justice, while those made today they are being investigated by the Venice Prosecutor’s Office.”I am heartbroken, sorry for the tragedy I caused. I don’t want to shirk my responsibilities, I want to pay what is right for killing my ex-girlfriend”. “I’m trying to reconstruct in my memory the emotions and what happened in me that evening. From the beginning it was my intention to hand myself over and be arrested. Now I’m very tired and I don’t feel like adding anything else.”

Leaving the room where the warrant interrogation took place in the Verona prison, Filippo Turetta allegedly told the prison officers that he was “repentant” of what he did.

Cecchettin case: sister Giulia’s lawyer, Filippo a nagging molester

That of Giulia Cecchetin is “a murder aggravated by stalking”. This is said by the lawyer Nicodemo Gentile, Elena Cecchetin’s trusted lawyer. “Filippo Turetta has proven to be a ‘nagging harasser’, in fact, his behaviour, as emerging from several elements already collected by us, it is characterized by multiple and reiterated behaviors that describe ‘hunger for possession’ towards our Giulia”, we read in a note. “A psychological siege which had caused the girl to experience a state of disorientation and important anxiety. A masterful use of the relationship that pushed Turetta first to perpetrate repeated acts of harassment and control, also through incessant calls and messages, and then, finally, murder, in order to gratify his persecutory will”.





Subscribe to the newsletter

