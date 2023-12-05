What Filippo Turetta would have said to his parents and the response to the rights structure that the 22 year old has

On Sunday 3 December, Filippo Turetta he met his parents in the Verona prison for the first time. Nicola and Elisabetta hadn’t seen their first child since November 11th, as he had just left home to pick up his ex-girlfriend.

The two were actually supposed to go see him last November 30thbut a few hours before the start of the meeting, they decided to back out, because they weren’t ready yet.

Nicholas and Elizabeth they arrived at the prison around 12. They stayed there for about an hour and entered the facility with their car.

Last November 25, Filippo Turetta just arrived in Italy he had asked when he could see his parents. The latter when they have it greeted the last time, they didn’t believe that their son was going to end the life of his ex-girlfriend Giulia Cecchettin.

From what emerged from this meeting, the 22 year old would have hugged the mother and the father. Everyone burst into cry. He would have said to them: “I know you won’t forgive me, but now I know I’m not alone anymore!”

The detention of Filippo Turetta in the prison

Only a few hours earlier Filippo Turetta had theriver interrogation with the pm. The first with the investigating judge made spontaneous declarations, but in the end he chose to make use of the right not to respond.

Now his detention status has changed, because he has moved to the open custody regime. In the room with him he has another inmate, defined as a “guardian angel”. She checks him and tries to understand his situation. Furthermore, like the others he also has a television and will therefore be able to follow Giulia Cecchettin’s funeral.

Turetta is a prisoner like the others and realizes what he has done. He is taking measures with the reality of prison, which is a shock the first time.

These are the declarations of qualified sources at ANSA. Now Filippo Turetta is in the prison of Verona, many inmates say they are angry with him, because he has privileges. At the moment he also has his door always open and can wander the corridors like others. Today, if he wants, they say he can follow the funeral of his ex-girlfriend.