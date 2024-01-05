An association defending the rights of prisoners reveals the unequal treatment of Giulia Cecchettin's murderer. Filippo Turetta changes cell because only two inmates are willing to live with him

After his arrest in Germany and extradition to Italy, Filippo Turetta is in cell at the penitentiary institute of Montorio Veronese, a hamlet of Verona. It seems like just two inmates are willing to share the same space of life with him and no one else. An association in defense of the rights of prisoners, however, denounces unequal treatment regarding the murderer of Giulia Cecchettin.

Two months after Giulia Cecchettin's femicide, the self-confessed ex-boyfriend could change section in the Montorio Veronese penitentiary institute. She would have to move from the sixth to the more overcrowded third.

According to rumors in the local press, however, it is not easy change cell to Filippo Turetta. No inmate is willing to share it with the boy who took the life of the young 22-year-old girl from Vigonovo.

The Sugar Bars Association However, he denounced the situation in the Scaligera prison reality. There is talk of difficulties in managing the facility and unequal treatment between the various inmates.

The organization, represented by Monica Bizaj, Micaela Tosato and Marco Costantini, explains that Filippo Turetta's situation has raised discontent among the other prisoners, as well as among the prisoners' relatives and lawyers.

Filippo Turetta in a new cell, amidst the discontent of the other inmates, relatives and lawyers

There are those who can spend their time playing with the PlayStation and there are those who are abandoned in an isolation cell, with the walls smeared with excrement and then we want to understand why privileges exist, because if a right is not for everyone it becomes a privilege in all respects and we cannot and do not want to pretend nothing has happened.

This is the association's comment regarding the alleged unequal treatment in the Verona penitentiary facility. After the denunciation of the local prison reality, the structure will be the subject of a visit by the undersecretary Andrea Ostellari (Lega) and the deputy Ciro Maschio (Fratelli d'Italia).