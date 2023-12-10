Filippo Turetta and the bloodstains found inside the car: what the investigators now want to understand

By the end of next week, the Fiat Punto that belongs to Filippo Turetta it should arrive in Italy. Right inside this vehicle, the police want to try to find further details on the crime that led to the disappearance of Giulia Cecchettin.

Thanks to specific investigations, the investigators will have to understand whether the boy launched the attack fatal blow on the girl’s neck, in the area of Ditch or right inside his car.

There Fiat Punto he is currently still in Germany, where the 22-year-old was stopped. He was stopped on the emergency lane of the motorway because he was left without gas.

When the officers arrived, he immediately confessed to Giulia’s crime and never objected resistence. In the end, after 7 days under arrest in Germany, he was extradited to Italy and is now there locked up in the prison of Verona.

It will be the Fiat Punto itself that will provide further answers to the investigators who are dealing with the case. They may have other details about the crime, but also understand how poor Giulia did it lost his lifeat the hands of her ex-boyfriend.

The crime and the aggravating circumstances that could worsen Filippo Turetta’s situation

Filippo and Giulia afterwards about a year and a half relationship, they had broken up. She was tired of his jealousy of her and had decided to end the story, but since she had gods guilt feelingsshe had chosen to continue to be his friend.

So on the evening of11 November they went out together and ate at the mall in Marghera. After leaving there, an argument suddenly broke out between them, perhaps for the umpteenth time rejection by the girl, which ended with the crime.

Philip put an end to his life and then he was got rid of the body in the wooded area located near Lake Barcis. Subsequently he went on the run, for 7 long days. On the morning of Saturday 18 November they found Giulia’s body and in the evening they stopped the 22-year-old in Germany.

He is now locked up in Verona prison. The consultants appointed by the Cecchettin family are now carrying out further checks to give the boy more aggravatingas the premeditation, cruelty and even stalking.