There are 5 meetings that Filippo Turetta he did with several psychologists, before committing the crime of poor Giulia Cecchettin. The investigators who are dealing with the case now have decided to listen to all the therapists to understand if there were any warning signs.

They will be listened to by the people themselves agents of Venicewho will have to establish whether they, by sending him to a psychiatrist, could have prevented the disappearance of the 22-year-old girl.

Filippo Turetta went out with his girlfriend on the evening of November 11th friend and ex-girlfriend. Together they went to the Marghera shopping center and also stayed at eat there.

However, it was only after they went out that an argument broke out between them, which quickly turned into a crime. The boy, after having hit the girl in the industrial area of ​​Fossò, thus proving her death, abandoned her body in the wooded area near Lake Barcis.

From that moment his story began leak, which ended 7 days later in Germany. In the days in which he was at large, Filippo also had another meeting scheduled with him on November 17th psychologist of the Local Health Authority.

What psychologists will have to clarify about Filippo Turetta

The boy contacted Local Health Authority 6 himself, because according to his ex's advice he wanted to try to understand hers situation. In the meetings he spoke precisely aboutabandonment of Giuliaof his shyness and his problems with his studies.

The 22-year-old had recommended therapy to him, because although his affair was over, he continued look for her and she never came out again. Filippo did not accept the end of this relationship and could not accept that Giulia could continue her life.

It is not yet clear at the moment whether the crime was premeditated or not, but the investigators, listening to the psychologists, want to understand if there were gods warning signs that they had not perceived.

Unfortunately, the autopsy revealed that Giulia died due to about 20 slashes, which her ex inflicted on her while she was trying to escape. A video from a camera captured part of the attackby the boy towards him.