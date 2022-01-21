Filippo Tortu, the thieves enter the house to steal the Olympic medal but leave empty-handed

Filippo Tortu there Olympic medal (thankfully) he had deposited it in the bank. The champion yesterday told about it on his Instagram profile. “In the late afternoon someone entered my house, probably to steal my Tokyo medal,” he wrote, referring to the‘gold conquered ai Games of Tokyo 2020, in the 4X100 relay.

“Fortunately – he explained on his social profile – they did not find what they were looking for because I had it put in the bank some time ago, where it will remain, seeing what happened. I have no words”, he concludes in a stories.

A story that averted the disaster, and that leaves a bad taste in the mouth of the young Italian champion, after the unforgettable emotion (for him, and for the Italians) of the Tokyo Olympics shared with Marcell Jacobs, Lorenzo Patta and Fausto Desalu. Dreams are more comfortable in the safe than in the drawer. No?