The story of Filippo, the child who lives with an artificial heart in his cart: “He’s six years old but he’s as mature as an adult”

“Filippo loves Spiderman, but I always tell him: you are my superhero”. Speaking is Ottavia, mother of the six-year-old boy who came out of his hospital room after 120 days thanks to a new artificial heart.

After years of tests and operations for congenital dilated cardiomyopathy, last December the child was admitted to the Sant’Orsola hospital in Bologna. “Filippo practically never left that hospital room until Friday. If not to be operated on for an infection on his birthday, April 3,” his mother told La Repubblica, describing the moments in which Filippo was finally able to cross the bedroom door thanks to a new portable artificial heart that weighs only nine kilos.

“In front of the bar counter, Filippo only said: wow,” recalled Ottavia. “He could have had all the croissants but he asked for a packet of Tuc and a barley coffee. With his 6 years old and his heart in his trolley, he sat down at the table and in that moment I shivered: they were the first moments of normal life after 120 days spent in his hospital room, hooked up to an almost 100 kilos”-

“We always take everything for granted, but happiness is in the little things. Arriving at the Sant’Orsola bar with my son pulling the artificial heart by himself, I thought: ‘Nice shot’. It was as good as breathing, her baby steps out of bed are my life,” he recalled. “Now I’m just grateful because my little superhero can walk, he can bend over, he can play foosball. I have to live only one day at a time, without thinking about the transplant, that’s not within my possibilities”.

Filippo’s goal is now to go home to his little brother. “He’s mature as an adult, he knows he shouldn’t overdo it, he always says: ‘I’ll be good because I want to go home to my brother’. The little brother is 2 and a half years old, he misses him dearly. Filippo loves Spiderman, but I always tell him: you are my superhero. Because he has much more strength than me, I know we have to wait for the new heart, but no one knows when he will arrive ”.