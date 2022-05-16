Giorgia Palmas and Filippo Magnini wedding bis; the romantic dedication of the former tissue to her husband: “You are the man I want to grow old with”

Filippo Magnini and Giorgia Palmas are finally married, unleashing the joy of millions of fans. The couple together from the now distant 2018 gave life to a spectacular ceremony, also involving all their followers who have been following them daily for years.

Their great love story came into their lives at the end of two important relationships for both of them. Filippo had ended his relationship with Federica Pellegrini while the beautiful Giorgia had put an end to the well-known correspondent Vittorio Brumotti.

The wedding ceremony was a real encore for the two well-known faces, which arrived exactly one year after their civil marriage. From their great love on 25 September 2020 the sweetest was born My as well as second daughter for the former tissue.

Finally one year later Filippo Magnini e Giorgia Palmas they have finally fulfilled their huge dream of a church wedding. At the end of the wonderful party, the ex velina decided to post a long romantic thought towards her husband, receiving many messages of affection and love within a few hours.

Filippo Magnini and Giorgia Palmas married, the long dedication of love

The former tissue in her Instagram profile has decided to publish a sweet shot of her wedding. The latter followed by a long romantic thought towards her husband Filippo Magnini for which he has a strong love.

“I think I can really say I have lived a dream, where everything was perfect and far exceeded dreams and hopes. It was a unique emotion, an unforgettable journey, from preparation to waiting, to truly living that day pervaded by the amazement and affection that surrounded us.”Wrote Giorgia in the post.

The latter continuing: “Oh yes, because all the people who participated were really there with their hearts and I feel like saying that all the people who worked on the realization of this dream also put their soul into it “.

Giorgia Palmas finally thanked Filippo: “Heartfelt thanks to everyone and thanks to the life he gave me the man I want to grow old with hand in hand. In joy and pain, in health and sickness, and to love and honor you every day of my life ”.