The Fencing Federation will present a formal appeal to the International Fencing Federation and the IOC, with the support of the CONI and President Giovanni Malagò, for the Olympic final of the men’s foil, won by the Chinese from Hong Kong, Ka Long Cheung, over the Italian Filippo Macchi at the last thrust. The Federal President Azzi: “I have never seen anything like it. Filippo Macchi is the real winner and he was denied a gold medal that he deserved”.

“It’s an incredible situation, we will present an official protest for everything that happened in the Macchi final, from the quality of the refereeing decisions to everything else. Never before have two referees from the same continent as one of the finalists been seen, never before in a high-level Olympic final like the one between Macchi and Ka Long Cheung. Never before have anything like it been seen. Filippo Macchi is the real winner and he was denied a gold medal he deserved.” This was stated by the president of the Fencing Federation Paolo Azzi to Adnkronos after the men’s foil final at the Paris 2024 Games. “Bach was there, he is a foil fencer, we also fenced together and he saw everything. What do we expect? That what we saw today will never happen again”, concluded Azzi.

“I have never seen anything like it, neither as an athlete nor as a coach. I think about incompetence, I don’t want to think about anything else. Filippo is the moral winner, absolutely. Three thrusts like that can’t be missed. In the first two, the judges abstained without saying anything: it’s serious. Macchi is an athlete, he arrives at the Olympics and wins 3 times. He finds himself second, my heart hurts for him and for me. Filippo shot wonderfully all day, he made the thrust to win. The Olympic gold was awarded, which is something different from silver. When someone deserves it, it’s right that he gets it: the athlete knows that he has to wait 4 years to try again. If someone deserves the gold, it’s not right to take away something that he has earned. I think that the federation will do something formally, the result unfortunately will remain this way”. The Italian foil coach Stefano Cerioni said this to Rai after the final lost by the Italian Macchi.

Filippo Macchi won the silver medal in the men’s individual foil event at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games (A FEW MINUTES AFTER THOMAS CECCON’S TRIUMPH IN SWIMMING). The Italian was defeated in the final by the Hong Kong athlete Ka Long Cheung by 15-14.

It is the first Italian medal in France for foil, second in fencing after Luigi Samele in sabre (bronze).

The challenge between Filippo Macchi and Long Cheung – which at one point saw the Italian foil champion ahead 14 to 12 – It was decided on the last thrust with a disputed decision by the judges. Twice on 14 to 14 there were thrusts by the two contenders that the judges annulled on the third attempt the verdict was in favor of Long Cheung amidst the disbelief and disappointment of Filippo Macchi, in addition to the anger of coach Stefano Cerioni.

