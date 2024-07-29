Paris 2024, Malagò and the referees at the Games: “We are tired”

“We are tired of these situations”. Giovanni Malagò, president of CONI, lashes out after the controversial defeat of the Italian Filippo Macchi in the men’s foil final at the 2024 Paris Olympics. In the first days of the Games, Italy had to deal with a series of questionable refereeing decisions in judo, fencing, and boxing. The repeated episodes left their mark and in the end the number 1 of Italian sport raised his voice on Rai microphones.

Paris 2024: Malagò, ‘official protest made, there is a fundamental error that undermines the credibility of fencing’

“Lately we are doing better in sports where you go with the centimeter and the stopwatch. There are sports with referees and judges, you have to respect them. We made a formal protest, I spoke at length with the general secretary of the international fencing federation. There is a fundamental error that undermines the credibility of this sport: there were two judges, one from Taipei and one from Korea, for a final between an Italian and an Asian athlete. The judges were drawn: if the first is from Taipei, the second is taken from Luxembourg, Germany, the USA… The only 2 Asian judges out of 6 are not taken, not to mention bad faith. But at this point the controversies that are coming out have a basis. I am sorry, I have made a formal protest. We are tired of these situations”explained the president of Coni Giovanni Malagò to Rai after the men’s foil final. The discussion then widens to judo and boxing: “We have seen so many referees in all sports, they have caused scandal or at least they have not been liked for a thousand considerations that go beyond subjectivity. It is not about playing the victim, it is about putting people in a position not to think badly… With this I have said it all”, concluded the number one of the Coni.

Paris 2024: Fis, to file appeal for Macchi foil final

The Fencing Federation will present a formal appeal to the International Fencing Federation and the IOC, with the support of the CONI and President Giovanni Malagò, for the Olympic final of the men’s foil, won by the Chinese from Hong Kong, Ka Long Cheung, over the Italian Filippo Macchi at the last thrust. The Federal President Azzi: “I have never seen anything like it. Filippo Macchi is the real winner and he was denied a gold medal that he deserved”.

Paris 2024: Azzi (Fis), ‘Macchi? Incredible, never seen two referees from the same continent of a finalist’

“It’s an incredible situation, we will present an official protest for everything that happened in the Macchi final, from the quality of the refereeing decisions to everything else. Never before have two referees from the same continent as one of the finalists been seen, never before in a high-level Olympic final like the one between Macchi and Ka Long Cheung. Never before have anything like it been seen. Filippo Macchi is the real winner and he was denied a gold medal he deserved.” This was stated by the president of the Fencing Federation Paolo Azzi to Adnkronos after the men’s foil final at the Paris 2024 Games. “Bach was there, he is a foil fencer, we also fenced together and he saw everything. What do we expect? That what we saw today will never happen again”, concluded Azzi.

Paris 2024: Foil coach Cerioni, ‘never seen anything like it, incompetence. Filippo Macchi moral winner’

“I have never seen anything like it, neither as an athlete nor as a coach. I think about incompetence, I don’t want to think about anything else. Filippo is the moral winner, absolutely. Three thrusts like that can’t be missed. In the first two, the judges abstained without saying anything: it’s serious. Macchi is an athlete, he arrives at the Olympics and wins 3 times. He finds himself second, my heart hurts for him and for me. Filippo shot wonderfully all day, he made the thrust to win. The Olympic gold was awarded, which is something different from silver. When someone deserves it, it’s right that he gets it: the athlete knows that he has to wait 4 years to try again. If someone deserves the gold, it’s not right to take away something that he has earned. I think that the federation will do something formally, the result unfortunately will remain this way”. The Italian foil coach Stefano Cerioni said this to Rai after the final lost by the Italian Macchi.

Paris 2024, Filippo Macchi: “I had to close the final”

“Fencing is a sport where the referee has discretion. I got to 14-12, I had to close the final. I felt I was right” on the decisive thrust. “Now there is great regret, I have dreamed this moment 1000 times and I have never dreamed it like this.” Filippo Macchi, between fair play and bitterness, answers Rai Sport’s microphones after the men’s foil final lost in the decisive thrust due to a controversial referee’s decision. “At home, they expect fencing to always bring lots of medals, the reality is that the level has risen a lot. We have accustomed the public well, but a medal is never a given because only 3 athletes get on the podium”, says the Italian.

Beijing 2024: Macchi KO in foil final, Olympic silver medalist

Filippo Macchi won the silver medal in the men’s individual foil event at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games (A FEW MINUTES AFTER THOMAS CECCON’S TRIUMPH IN SWIMMING). The Italian was defeated in the final by the Hong Kong athlete Ka Long Cheung by 15-14.

It is the first Italian medal in France for foil, second in fencing after Luigi Samele in sabre (bronze).

The challenge between Filippo Macchi and Long Cheung – which at one point saw the Italian foil champion ahead 14 to 12 – It was decided on the last thrust with a disputed decision by the judges. Twice on 14 to 14 there were thrusts by the two contenders that the judges annulled on the third attempt the verdict was in favor of Long Cheung amidst the disbelief and disappointment of Filippo Macchi, in addition to the anger of coach Stefano Cerioni.

