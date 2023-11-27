Giulia murder, the two roads to Turetta. Here’s what awaits him in prison

Filippo Turetta today he will be questioned by prosecutors investigating the murder of Giulia Cecchettin. The killer’s lawyers are not out of balance but will probably follow two paths for his defensive line: deny premeditation and request one psychiatric assessment. Turetta, who will turn 22 years old in prison in December, will appear before the investigating judge Benedetta Vitolo and the prosecutor Andrea Petroni for the warrant interrogation. The first step – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – was already taken by his lawyer yesterday evening, after a conversation with the young man which took place in the Verona prison yesterday afternoon. Filippo will be faced with two paths: he can decide to speak before the magistrates and tell his side of the story, or he can make use of the right not to respond and, if necessary, make spontaneous statements. This second option would allow him to take time and shirkat least for now, at questions from the magistrates on a possible premeditation, that is the aggravating circumstance that could keep him in prison for life.

Read also: The affinity of the horror films loved by Elena Cecchettin with Giulia’s death

Read also: Filippo, after the judge heard by the prosecutor. Analysis on knife and children’s book

The lawyer – continues Il Corriere – could also decide to ask for a psychiatric evaluation on the boy, which could be acquired through an evidentiary incident. Meanwhile, these days Filippo Turetta is in the psychiatric infirmary of the Montorio prison. In the same section — on a single corridor — it is also located Benno Neumair, 31 years old, the man who on January 4, 2021 he killed his parents and threw their bodies into the Adige. Turetta is monitored closely, he spoke with a psychologist and a prison educator. The lawyer Caruso says that the young man “is fine“, had already asked to see his parents, the judges will establish the methods of visits. When the doctors treating him deem it more appropriate he can be transferred in the sex offenders section, where there are men who have committed crimes against women, one of the busiest in the prison. On the investigation front, the young man’s car, the one used for the long escape after the femicide on Saturday 11 November, will soon be analysed: thousand kilometers from Vigonovo to Germany passing through Barciswhere Giulia’s body was found in a cliff.

Subscribe to the newsletter

