About the murder of Giulia Cecchettin new details emerge. Philipin fact, near the body of his ex-girlfriend he would have also left several items. A gesture that could cost him the aggravating circumstance of premeditation and on which the investigators now want to shed light. There are two in particular – we read in Repubblica – the new elements that emerged from the investigations. The first is the cartoon for children “Even monsters brush their teeth!”, found in the basin of Lake Bartis where the body was. The second is the lack of a shoe of Giulia. There are some under the magnifying glass of the prosecutors actions performed from Philip before Giulia’s kidnapping: purchasing insulating tape online with which he covered the corpse, a site inspection a few hours before the murder in the industrial area of ​​Fossò and the succession of stabbings. Which after the results of the autopsy will also serve to dispute (or not) the aggravating circumstance of the cruelty.

There is also something to understand what happened to the cell phone by Cecchettin. Then there is another mystery that concerns a shoe. A left moccasin it was in fact found and is considered to belong to Giulia. The other one isn’t. Not even the computer where the thesis was located and the bag were found, in addition to the cell phone. Meanwhile, the prosecutor’s office also fears the possibility of charging Turetta with the crime of concealing a corpse. Your lawyer could ask for it as early as tomorrow psychiatric assessment to the judge. Filippo is currently hospitalized in the infirmary department of the Verona prison. Monitored 24 hours a day. An interview with his new lawyer is scheduled for today while tomorrow he will appear before the investigating judge in Venice. Then she will be able to see her parents. The murderer of Giulia Cecchettin he ate some crackers and some fruit juice. He spoke with the chaplain Fra ‘Alberto. While he has took anxiolytics to sleep at night.

