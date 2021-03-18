The Italian Filippo Ganna ended this Tuesday with a streak of more than a year unbeaten in the time trials that he disputed. Verbania’s fantastic series ended in the final stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico, in which he finished third behind another heavyweight in the specialty, the Belgian Wout Van Aert, and the European champion, the Swiss Stefan Küng.

If last year he registered the best time ever at the San Benedetto del Tronto circuit, a meteoric 10:42, this time he went until 11:17. He had just won the World Championship, four stages of the Giro including the three time trials and also the UAE Tour this year.

For this reason, the one from Ineos does not tear his clothes. “I am not a robot. I showed that I am human and that I can lose the race. My numbers were good, but every day is different,” he said in statements collected by Cycling Weekly. “I think the wind was hard for everyone. I immediately realized that my legs were not going very well. I tried to be close but it could not be and I only have to think about the next race,” he added.

He assures that he feels happier for having “worked for the team” for a week than a new victory against the clock could have done him.: “The guys gave 100%, so I shouldn’t be disappointed. We will have more opportunities to fight. I’m not sad. Every race is different. There is always someone who can be stronger.”

Until this Tuesday, the last defeat in a test of his specialty had been in the Vuelta a San Juan in 2020. Can you spin a new streak? Milan-San Remo and Paris-Roubaix will be his next appearances.