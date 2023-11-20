Filippo, the appointment to clarify things and plan B. The money to try to escape

The murder of Giulia Cecchettin continue to hold court, Filippo Turetta He is now in prison in Germany awaiting extradition but many doubts still remain regarding the dynamics of his ex-girlfriend’s death dark points to reconstruct. Meanwhile, new previously unpublished details emerge. The first stabs he may have inflicted his ex-girlfriend – we read in Il Corriere della Sera about fifty meters from her house. The traces found by the carabinieri have not only reconstructed the attack which took place in the industrial area of ​​Fossò (Venice) around 11.30pm last November 11th, filmed by some cameras, which ended with the young 22-year-old collapses to the ground lifeless and her peer who loaded her into the trunk of the black Grande Punto, before dumping her into a cliff under Piancavallo. There’s a knife also found in Vigonovothe Venetian municipality where the Cecchettin family lives, right in the parking lot in front of their house.

Read also: Giulia, “Turetta in Italy in 10 days”. Filippo’s father asks for forgiveness

Read also: Giulia, Filippo put her in the car while she was still alive. Two knives to kill her

Read also: Giulia, “Disturbed males don’t have normal mothers”: storm on Domenica In

A kitchen knife with a broken blade of 21 centimetreson which tests will now be carried out by the RIS, given that – continues Il Corriere – apparently it looked clean. On the ground, various blood stains still visible on the cement tiles: two on the passenger side, a few centimeters from the curb that delimits the park, with also the mark of the sole of a shoe; and then others on the asphalt of the road. The other clue is the dear, three hundred euros, not a capital but not even a few pennies for a university student, this is the amount of money he had with him. And then the knife, the black bags, the duct tape. It seems that that evening Filippo Turetta had all this with him and therefore the question is obvious: he had premeditated the crime? If Philip is gone on the date with the ex carrying a knife some doubts arise. “Well, he is passionate about the mountains, trekking, he looks for survival kits, it could be that a guy like that has a knife in the car”, explains the prosecutor investigating the case.

Subscribe to the newsletter

