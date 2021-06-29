Filippo Bisciglia is about to return with Temptation Island and for the program he launches an appeal to his ex-girlfriend

We will review it shortly in the program of Channel 5, Temptation Island, meanwhile, however, Filippo Bisciglia he told himself in an interview with Tv, Smiles and Songs. The conductor can’t wait to get back into the game and face the adventure with the six couples of this edition.

Before seeing him, however, she retraced her first loves. The first girl who stole his heart does not belong to the entertainment world and they met at a very young age. Filippo said:

The first kiss I gave in the eighth grade at the school camp. But I had my first love at 17, it was a beautiful girl, Annalisa. I met her one afternoon while going to dance in a disco. We’ve been together for three years.

To Annalisa, Filippo Bisciglia makes an appeal. Like all adolescent love affairs, it ended too early and without explanation, for this reason:

“He left me because I was jealous and heavy. I have never seen or heard from her again. I would like to meet her to apologize for the way I behaved “

The host then moved on to the program which will return to air on June 30th. Already a few days ago, Raffaella Mennoia confirmed that the filming is tertiary and that now only the editing to go on air.

Everything, according to Bisciglia, has always been coordinated by the hostess, Maria De Filippi towards whom he himself feels so much esteem and admiration:

“Maria De Filippi works 25 hours a day! Mary is always present: even if she is in Rome, even at night. It does not miss a comma of the evolution of the program. It’s a sure hand on the shoulder ”.