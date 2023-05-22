Guest of the living room of Canale 5 of Verissimo, interviewed by Silvia Toffanin, the presenter tells what is his greatest regret in life. Filippo Bisciglia wanted to become a father, but circumstances never led him to fulfill this dream of his. And he today he admits that maybe it may already be late to start a family and have a baby.

Philip Bisciglia he is moved by Verissimo speaking of his greatest passions. In tears, he said that his health was poor from an early age and that he would have loved to have a child.

The presenter said he suffered from Parthes disease, a rare childhood disease that affects the hip, also known as Legg-Calvé-Perthes. His family has always been close to him and he loves his parents more than anything. How he loves his wife, Pamela Camassa.

I miss Pamela so much now that she’s on the Isola dei Famosi. She is a beautiful and very simple girl. The first time I saw her she was just 23 years old. If she is beautiful now imagine at that age. Everything has happened in 15 years, but today I’m here to tell about it. I’ve always wanted to be a dad. The question I ask myself is “Aren’t I too old?”. Maybe I should have done it sooner.

A confession made amidst tears to Silvia Toffanin, during an open-hearted interview in Verissimo’s living room. Interview in which, however, we also talked about her work and upcoming commitments on TV.

Filippo Bisciglia, to become a father it may be too late now

Regarding the next season of his program, however, here is what the presenter reveals: