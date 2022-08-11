They competed together ten years ago. It was February 17, 2012, in Viterbo: Simona Quadarella was in lane 3 and finished sixth, Alessia Filippi was in lane 4 and won in 8’25 ”71, while Simona closed her efforts 45 seconds later. Filippi in 2006 won gold at the European Championships in the 400 medley, to which she added a bronze in the 200 medley. The Quadarella instead in May 2021 before the Tokyo Games where she would have been third in the 800s, 13 years after Alessia of silver, she became the first blue with more individual golds (including men) at the European Championships in Budapest. Simona managed to repeat the hat-trick of three years earlier at the European Championships in Glasgow, that is gold in the 400, 800 and 1500. Filippi and Quadarella are also united by the same bronze in the 4 × 200 relay (Alessia in 2008, Simona in 2021), as well as with the same world title, in the 1500sl (Alessia in 2009 in Rome, Simona in Gwangju in 2019). In short, a common thread between the two Romans with only one technical difference: Alessia also swam in the back and in the mixed.

The meeting

–

Today, the two Romans (twelve years apart) embraced after the arrival of the batteries of the 800 style, where Simona dominated. A very strong emotion, especially for her, in the presence of what was really her point of reference. “It was nice, even if it’s just the batteries. I feel at home and I am calm. This morning I had a good race, I could have done a little more about the time but that’s okay. In the afternoon we expect a large audience ”, says Simona who then talks about the meeting held in front of the Rai cameras. “You can’t see it, but now that I’ve seen Alessia I’m really excited. I saw her when I asked her for an autograph. Every time I came to Settecolli. It was my inspiration, I always looked at it. From an early age I did 800 and 1500. For me Alessia was an idol ”. Alessia smiles, pleased. “What emotions. This is the first time we see each other. We exchanged messages in the newspapers and finally see each other and get to know each other. But it’s like we’ve known each other for a lifetime. It’s a kind of passing of the baton. An honor, both Roman, same distances. Simona is great. I always say that. Nostalgia? It is the first year that I can see the races well. Because in the other years I was always at home with the children and I couldn’t be present. This is the first year and it has a bit of an effect on me. Tomorrow I will definitely see the race better, because today I saw it on the screen. You are thrilling me, I stop here … I almost get tears ”.