“Maintenance activities were carried out in the Capitoline cemeteries for various situations, from the theme of attention to greenery to that of attention to construction. Ama tried to arrive at this event prepared, resolving issues that characterized cemetery issues by intervening on the different components”. This was said by Ama’s general manager Alessandro Filippi during the ceremony at the Verano ossuary for the commemoration of the deceased. “We are working, there is a development project that affects our activities: ordinary and extraordinary maintenance, the strengthening of the cremation system and, thanks to the administrator and the investments that we are putting in and will put in place, we expect constant attention and taking charge of these realities that are so important for the city”.