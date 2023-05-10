During an interview, Philippa Lagerback she became the protagonist of some unpublished statements regarding her private life. In detail, the presenter of What is the weather like, spoke of Daniele Bossari’s illness. Let’s find out all the statements of him together.

Recently, Filippa Lagerback, testimonial of the “Umberto Veronesi Foundation”, spoke in ainterview issued to the “Corriere Della Sera”. The famous presenter has revealed what her husband’s current health conditions are Daniel Bossari:

It is in the follow up phase but, you know.

Filippa and Daniele faced a complicated period. The man fights against a bad one illness but to have the confirmation of a complete recovery it takes several years. However, she was always there to support him wife who stated:

When the storm is upon us, it’s best to fight in two. Because love gives strength.

During the conversation, the presenter of What is the weather like also told what are the suggestions which they gave her doctors. The best approach was to live the present, day by day:

Live fully and day by day, making plans for the future. You think about being well and we’ll take care of the rest’ they told us. I am very grateful for this approach.

Finally, Filippa spoke about hers future together with Daniele Bossari. According to her claims, she can’t see the rest of hers life without her husband. These were hers words: