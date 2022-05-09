Millions of Filipinos turn up at the polls this Monday (9) to define the country’s new president, with the son of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos as the favorite to win the dispute, marked by episodes of violence.

The polls opened at 6:00 am local time (7:00 pm Brasília time, Sunday) and voting continues until 7:00 pm local time (8:00 am Brasília time).

Several episodes of violence were recorded, including the deaths of three security guards when a man opened fire on a polling station in a conflict area in the south of the country.

The crime took place shortly after voting began in the municipality of Buluan, on the island of Mindanao, which has a strong presence of armed groups, ranging from communist insurgents to Islamist militants.

On Sunday night, five grenades exploded outside a polling center in Datu Unsay municipality and nine people were injured. A similar attack took place in the neighboring municipality of Shariff Aguak.

– Favorite landmarks –

Nearly 40 years after his father was deposed and sent into exile, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is about to restore the family’s power.

Ten candidates are vying for the succession of current president Rodrigo Duterte, but only Marcos and his rival Leni Robredo, current vice president, seem to have a chance of victory.

Mask voters lined up from dawn to cast votes across the archipelago.

Officials expect a high turnout among the more than 65 million Filipinos registered to vote.

Marcos Jr., 64, voted with his younger sister, Irene, at the Mariano Marcos school in the city of Batac, in the north of the country and the family’s homeland.

Robredo was greeted by supporters with chants of “Leni, Leni” when she voted for a school in the municipality of Magrao, in the center of the country.

After a fierce campaign, polls point to a double-digit lead for Marcos over Robredo.

Philippine electoral law determines the victory of the candidate with the most votes, without the need for a minimum percentage of support.

Marcos’ campaign worked to hide the brutal and corrupt record of his father’s regime and to capitalize on voters’ disenchantment with recent governments.

After six years of Duterte’s authoritarian rule, human rights advocates, the Catholic Church and political analysts express fears that Marcos will be encouraged to govern even harder if he wins by a wide margin.

Robredo, a 57-year-old lawyer and economist, has vowed to clean up Philippine politics, a democracy with a long tradition of feudalism and corruption.

Marcos and his vice-presidential candidate, Sara Duterte, both sons of authoritarian leaders, insisted they are the best prepared to unify the country.

Political analyst Richard Heydarian warns that a sweeping victory for Marcos could allow the passage of constitutional changes that would strengthen his power and weaken democracy.

“(Rodrigo) Duterte never had the discipline or the wherewithal to push his authoritarian agenda to its extreme,” Heydarian said.

Other candidates for the presidency include former boxer Manny Pacquiao and actor Francisco Domagoso.

