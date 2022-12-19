Emperador Properties is already listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange. The socimi (listed real estate investment company) of the Philippine magnate Andrew Chong Buan Lim Tan has been released this Monday on the BME Growth, the old alternative market of the Spanish Stock Exchange. Tan himself, president of the company, has rung the bell on the Madrid parquet floor. The company’s listing code is YEPSA, its registered advisor is Renta 4 Corporate and Renta 4 Banco will act as a liquidity provider.

Tan, of Chinese origin, came to the Philippines as a teenager and there he would end up developing a vast business empire that would expand throughout the world. He is considered the fifth richest man in his country, with a fortune currently estimated at around 2,250 million euros, according to Forbes. Its main source of wealth comes from the alcoholic beverage business (it owns the world’s largest brandy distillery) and its first business in Spain was the purchase of wineries in Jerez. But the conglomerate also owns other businesses, including real estate. In Spain, this has resulted to date in the purchase of three buildings (or two and a half, since only one owns 50%).

Those that have 100% are two office skyscrapers: the Emperor Tower, one of the four moles that, with more than 200 meters high, close the Paseo de la Castellana in Madrid; and the Diagonal One Tower, the former headquarters of Telefónica (which continues to lease a part) in Barcelona and 110 meters high. Both assets make up the portfolio of the socimi that began trading this Monday. In the IPO brochure, the first is valued at almost 600 million euros, while the second is around 150 million. However, the company has set a price of 4.2 euros per share, which places its total value at just over 428.6 million. The liquidity obtained will be limited: initially only 5% of the company has entered the market, in which both national and international investors have entered, according to firm sources.

The other Spanish property owned by the Tan family (his wife, Katherine, and their son Andrew are also on the board of the new socimi) is 50% of Torre Caleido, known as the fifth tower for being in the skyscraper environment of the Castilian. He bought it from Grupo Villar Mir, which was also the initial owner of the Torre Emperador (then known as Torre Espacio). However, that property, on which legal actions are pending from one of the tenants due to the delay that occurred in construction at the time, has not been incorporated into the listed one. The management justifies it due to the different nature of the business, since it is not office space (commercial use is foreseen and there is also a private business school and clinic installed).

Together with Tan, the two CEOs of Emperador Properties: Jorgue Domecq and Joan Cortés accompanied the bell ringing on the Madrid floor. Both are part, as executive directors, of the governing body of five people (adding to the three members of the Tan family) with which the company has launched its new stage as socimi. These types of companies are dedicated to renting properties that they own and benefit from an advantageous tax regime in exchange for being listed on the Stock Market and distributing 80% of their dividend annually. It is a business model that many countries have. In Spain they proliferated during the last years of the Great Recession and it is currently one of the countries with the most companies of this type, although most of them are small.