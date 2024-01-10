If you thought you already knew all the possible ways to prepare an eggplant, we are here to contradict you. We have to go quite far to discover this recipe, specifically to the Philippines, but it is worth the trip. He cakeng talong It is a roasted eggplant omelet, which connects the best of two worlds: the simplicity and ease of an omelette, and the creaminess and flavor of an eggplant.

It couldn't be less complicated to prepare: dip the roasted and peeled eggplant in egg, and fry it. One of the best things about this dish is that you can brown the egg on the outside, giving it that delicious toasted flavor of traditional tortillas, but maintain a creamy and juicy interior thanks to the eggplant. Maybe it seems a little crazy to you to bake an eggplant just for an omelette, and I agree, but you can bake a few, and with the others make baba ganoush (passing them through the flame first to give them their characteristic smoky flavor). Or, if you are preparing any dish that uses eggplants, bake one more, store it in the refrigerator, and make a cakeng talong at night.

The ideal variety of eggplant for this dish is the Chinese eggplant, which is smaller than those usually found in Spanish, Italian or American supermarkets. Chinese eggplants can be found in many fruit stores – just because they are Chinese does not mean that they are grown in China, just as Italian ones are not grown in Italy; but if you can't find them, use a small Italian one. If you see that you are short on eggs because the omelette is larger, add another one and that's it.

Time : 30 minutes Difficulty : None Ingredients For 1 tortilla 1 Chinese eggplant

2 eggs

Salt

Black pepper Instructions 1. Roast the eggplant in an oven at 200°C for 20 minutes, or until it no longer resists being pierced with a knife. 2. Let the eggplant cool, and once it can be handled, peel it: the skin should come off easily by simply pulling it with your hand. See also The Daniel Ortega regime frees more than 200 political prisoners and exiles them in the United States 3. Mash the peeled eggplant with a fork. 4. Beat the eggs with salt and black pepper in a bowl. 5. Dip the crushed eggplant into the egg and let it soak for five seconds. Turn it over, and let it soak for five more seconds. 6. Put the eggplant in a frying pan with plenty of hot oil over high heat, and pour the remaining egg in the bowl over it. Fry for 30-45 seconds on the first side, until golden. 7. Turn the eggplant over and brown the other side. Transfer the tortilla to a plate and eat.

